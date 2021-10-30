Aryan Khan walks out of jail on bail (Ld)

With thousands of fans, admirers, a huge posse of police and mediapersons camping here for the second day, Aryan's much-anticipated exit out of the ARCJ to the waiting vehicle lasted barely a couple of seconds.

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Ending a long vigil, Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, finally walked out of the Arthur Road Central Jail (ARCJ) here on Saturday.

All that the waiting crowds managed to catch was a glimpse of Aryan sporting a bright blue shirt with his stark mane visible, but his face covered by a dark mask as he stepped inside the car without looking around.

Whisked off by a bevy of bouncers and bodyguards to the white SUV with dark glasses on all sides, Aryan was immediately driven toward his Bandra home via the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

He reached well in time for a piping-hot home-cooked lunch, 29 days after he left his 'Mannat' bungalow on October 2 for the Mumbai-Goa luxury cruise which ended in an unexpected jail sojourn.

--IANS

qn/ksk/