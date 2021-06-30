Arya's 'Sarpatta Parambarai' to release on Amazon Prime!

Director Pa. Ranjith and Arya's period sports action drama Sarpatta Parambarai is all set to skip the theatrical release and it will be directly premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

Produced by Pa. Ranjith's Neelam Productions and K9 Studioz, the sports drama also has an ensemble of actors including Dushhara, Sanjana Natarajan, Kalaiyarasan, Kaali Venkat, and Santhosh Prathap.