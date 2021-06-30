Arya's 'Sarpatta Parambarai' to release on Amazon Prime!

Director Pa. Ranjith and Arya's period sports action drama Sarpatta Parambarai is all set to skip the theatrical release and it will be directly premiered on Amazon Prime Video.
Produced by Pa. Ranjith's Neelam Productions and K9 Studioz, the sports drama also has an ensemble of actors including Dushhara, Sanjana Natarajan, Kalaiyarasan, Kaali Venkat, and Santhosh Prathap.
Ranjith's regular Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music for the film, Murali of Madras fame cranks the camera and Selva of Pariyerum Perumal fame is taking care of the cuts.
Set in the 80s, the film talks about the boxing culture that existed in the 80s. Originally scheduled to release in theaters, the makers have changed their plans due to the second wave of the pandemic.