As Arijit Singh turns 34, take a look back at his love anthems

Born in West Bengal, Arijit who participated in the contemporary reality show 'Fame Gurukul' in 2005, entered the Hindi film industry in 2007. Leaving a strong imprint in each one of his songs with his exemplary voice, Arijit thrived to be the most-streamed Indian artist of the year 2020 by Spotify.With his impeccable journey in the cinema industry, he made his way to bag several prestigious awards, including one National Award. Forbes India magazine's 100 Celebrity List also placed him at number 15 in 2016.On his birthday, social media got flooded with birthday wishes coming globally from his fans and we have listed some of his iconic love anthems that made Arijit an irrepressible star:1. Tum Hi Ho: 'Tum Hi Ho' is one of the most romantic songs, which Bollywood gifted to its fans and Arijit's soulful voice is the cherry on the cake. The iconic song which still makes people fall head over heels in love is a song from 'Aashiqui 2', composed and written by Mithoon. Picturised on Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, it was released by Bhushan Kumar under T-Series. The song was record-breaking, eventually making Arijit an overnight star.2. Muskurane: 'Muskurane' is a romantic Hindi song from 2014 Bollywood film, 'CityLights'. Composed by Jeet Gannguli, the song is sung by Arijit with lyrics penned by Rashmi Singh. The music video of the track features actors Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha and Arijit. During the released days, the song was positioned in many charts and was one of the most downloaded songs at that time. The song earned widespread recognition to Arijit and he still performs on this song in his live concerts.3. Suno Na Sangemarmar: Dribbling like honey, Arijit's voice in this song made this track the love anthem of that time. Through the lyrics, the writer of the song flawlessly compared the beauty of the Taj Mahal (which is considered as the symbol of love) to that of his ladylove, making it ideal for the lovers to dedicate it to their better halves. The romantic Hindi song from 2014 Bollywood film 'Youngistaan' is composed by Sonith George, with lyrics penned by Kausar Munir. The music video of the track features actors Jackky Bhagnani and Neha Sharma.4. Samjhawan: 'Samjhawan' is a romantic hit song from the 2014 Bollywood film 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'. Re-created by Sharib-Toshi, the song is sung by Arijit and Shreya Ghoshal, with lyrics by Ahmad Anees and Kumaar. The song was originally composed by Sahir Ali Bagga and sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for the Punjabi film 'Virsa'. The song went on to become a major hit, staying on top of the Indian charts for many weeks. It retained the number one position on Indian iTunes charts for a few weeks, followed by the 'unplugged' version, and topped many radio charts.5. Bolna: 'Bolna' is a duet song sung by Arijit and Asees Kaur. The music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics are penned by Dr Devender Kafir. It is one of the songs from the soundtrack of the film 'Kapoor and Sons'. The song has been described as beautiful, soulful and melodious.Upon its release, the song created a stir on the digital platform and was described as 'the love song of 2016 Spring season'.6. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: 'O heart, it is difficult as the English translation says. Sung by Arijit, 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' is the soundtrack album composed by Pritam, with lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya for the 2016 Hindi romantic film of the same name directed by Karan Johar. It is based on the film's theme of unrequited love, consisting of situational numbers portraying emotions of characters Ayan (Ranbir Kapoor), Saba (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), Alizeh (Anushka Sharma) and Ali (Fawad Khan).The music of the film was nominated for several awards, including Filmfare. Following the release of the title track from the soundtrack album, it gained over a million streams within 48 hours on music streaming platform Saavn. It is the fastest track to reach a million, hitting 3.5 million in a week in 2016. On the Billboard Charts, the title track peaked on #17 and continued to stay 6 weeks post-release.Extending birthday greetings to the star, the legion of Arijit's admirers has taken it to the micro-blogging sites, Twitter and Instagram, to pour in their profound love for him. Fans are celebrating their favourite singer's birthday by remembering his iconic love songs such as 'Agar tum sath ho', 'Tujhe kitna chahne lage', 'Soch na sake', 'Shayad', 'Ve maahi', 'Kalank', 'Mast Magan' and more. (ANI)