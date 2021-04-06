As Covid cases rise, Goa CM says don't mix with tourists

Sawant, however, said that he had directed the district administration and the state police to crack down on SOP violations, while also laid out fresh guidelines for holding public and private events.

Panaji, April 6 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday urged the people of the state not to mix with tourists, as highest number of new Covid-19 cases were reported in 24 hours, but refrained from imposing restrictions on inter-state movement.

"Tourists alone do not spread Covid-19 but people should not mix up with the tourists. Those who are above 45 (years) and working in the tourism industry, should get themselves vaccinated immediately," Sawant told reporters, after a meeting of the State Disaster Management Committee at the Secretariat.

He added that out of the 4.5 lakh (approx) persons who are estimated to be above 45 years in the state, only 1.13 lakh had opted for vaccination.

The Chief Minister also said that only gatherings of 200 people would be allowed outdoors, while indoor events, including weddings, should only have a guest list of less than 100.

"Police and District Collectors have been directed to enforce the SOP and impose fines on violators from tomorrow (Wednesday)," Sawant said.

387 persons tested positive in the state in the last 24 hours, the highest daily positivity count in months.

--IANS

maya/rt