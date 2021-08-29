'As Far As I Can Walk' wins Grand Prix Crystal Globe at Karlovy Vary film fest

Karlovy Vary (Czech Republic), Aug 29 (IANS) The 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival's most prestigious prize 'The Grand Prix Crystal Globe' went to the movie 'As Far As I Can Walk'.

As the festival came to an end on Saturday, it announced its various prizes.

Stefan Arsenijevic's 'As Far As I Can Walk' is a movie about African immigrants deported to Germany from Serbia. The film also took the Best Actor award for lead actor Ibrahim Koma. The other lead actors in the film are Nancy Mensah Offei and Maxim Khalil.