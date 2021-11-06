As Letitia recovers, 'Black Panther 2' to resume shooting in early 2022

Los Angeles, Nov 6 (IANS) Even as Letitia Wright, who plays the genius inventor Shuri, recovers from an on-set injury she had suffered in late August, Marvel's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' will temporarily shut down production, which will resume in early 2022, reports 'Variety'.

Wright was injured when she shooting for a sequence involving a stunt rig on location in Boston. Director Ryan Coogler and the rest of the production crew have been filming mostly in Atlanta since Wright was injured. She stayed on in London as the shoot continued without her.