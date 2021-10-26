As 'Tadap' teaser unveiled, Suniel Shetty roots for his son Ahan Shetty's debut

On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film. The teaser gives us a sneak peek into the world of Ishana and Ramisa, portrayed by Ahan and Tara respectively and establishes their characters well. While Ramisa is seen at the picturesque location of snow-clad mountains, Ishana, on the contrary, is spotted in a rugged macho avatar with his bike.Sharing the teaser of his son, Suniel took to Instagram and wrote, "A glimpse of my heart for the world. A teaser of what I've loved. A humble tease of what is to come #Tadap - a little at a time. So excited for my son @ahan.shetty & his teaser of #Tadap. Give him as much love as you gave me."Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Milan Luthria, 'Tadap' will be out in cinemas on December 3. (ANI)