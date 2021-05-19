As Yash Sinha shoots in Surat, wife Amrapali Gupta is lonely at home

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) TV actress Amrapali Gupta misses spending time with husband Yash Sinha, who is away shooting in Surat for his daily Show "Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti".

"I feel lonely without Yash here at home. Kabir (our son) and I miss him a lot. I'm waiting for things to get normalised and the shoots shifts back to Mumbai. I know even Yash is missing both of us," Amrapali tells IANS.