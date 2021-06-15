Asha Negi wants to go on a road trip with Ranbir Kapoor

"I am a mountain-person. So, my next trip will be to a place where there's a lot of nature, mountains and a place that I'd be able to trek. I'd actually love to go on a road trip with Ranbir Kapoor, just like he did with Deepika in the film 'Tamasha'," Asha said.

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Actress Asha Negi says she would like to go on a road trip with Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, just as he did with actress Deepika Padukone in the 2015 film "Tamasha".

"That vibe, banter and experience is something I want to feel, too. I am such a huge fan of him and I look up to his work. I am a true fangirl when it comes to Ranbir. Getting to explore new places and cities with him would be an experience of a lifetime. We'd rent a caravan just like we did in 'Khwabon Ke Parindey' and keep exploring places!" Asha reveals her wishful thinking.

"Khwabon Ke Parindey" is set in the scenic landscapes of Australia, and is about three friends and a stranger who embark on a road trip from Melbourne to Perth.

Portraying the character of Bindiya, Asha said: "Asha is 50-60 per cent Bindiya in real-life. This character has helped me break my stereotypical image. I play a girl of today who has realistic issues. She's not fake and that's why I relate to her a lot. My friends would agree to this because once they saw the trailer of 'Khwabon Ke Parindey', most of them said 'yeh toh tu hi hai (this is you)'."

The series also stars Mrinal Dutt, Manasi Moghe and Tushar Sharma. The six-episode series is directed by Tapasvi Mehta and it streams on Voot.

