Ashi Singh, Shagun Pandey thank fans as daily soap 'Meet' completes 100 episodes

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) 'Meet' actors Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are on cloud nine as their show has completed 100 episodes. Ashi and Shagun have expressed their gratitude for fans and makers of the show.

Expressing her happiness on being part of the show, Ashi Singh said: "I still don't believe that we've crossed 100 episodes because it still feels like yesterday. The journey so far has been really amazing and I'm glad I've got such supporting cast members who have constantly been helping me grow every day. And I think had it not been for our beloved fans, it would not have been possible to come this far. I hope our audience keeps showering their love and blessings the way they have so far and let us deliver our best through 'Meet'."