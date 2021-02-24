  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Ashish Sharma starts shooting for Karan Razdan's 'Hindutva'

Ashish Sharma starts shooting for Karan Razdan's 'Hindutva'

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Feb 24th, 2021, 19:09:04hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Actor Ashish Sharma became a familiar face on TV with his roles in shows such as Rangrasiya and Siya Ke Ram. He will soon be seen in writer-filmmaker Karan Razdan's upcoming venture, Hindutva.

The film's story revolves around religion and politics, and is being shot in Uttarakhand till March 20.

"Ashish has a tremendous screen presence and he appeals to the masses. He has a great physique and is talented too. On television, he already proved that he was a great dancer, did good action scenes and was an overall great package. I am happy that I chose Ashish for the lead role because he will suit the part," says director Razdan..

On his part, Ashish feels "Karan is a great filmmaker" and adds that "it is my pleasure to be directed by him".

The film also features Sonarika Bhadoria, Ankit Raaj, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala and Anup Jalota.

--IANS

anj/vnc

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features