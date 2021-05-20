Ashish Vidyarthi: 'OTT is a brilliant mix between cinema and television'

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Actor Ashish Vidyarthi, who will be seen in the OTT show "Sunflower", says he loves the medium as it is a healthy mix of cinema and television.

The actor says he had ample freedom to add his nuances to his character in the show.

"OTT is a very new thing for me. I think it is a brilliant mix between cinema and television. My work experience with the cast and crew of Sunflower was very fulfilling, as an actor I got a lot of freedom from my director, which helped me learn a lot in many different ways," he says.