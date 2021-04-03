Ashley Judd all set to star in YA Drama '#FBF'

Washington [US], April 3 (ANI): Hollywood star and political activist Ashley Judd is all set to star in the upcoming YA drama '#FBF', a movie that takes place almost entirely on smartphones and computer screens.



According to variety, Ilyssa Goodman of 'A Cinderella Story' fame will be directing the film from a screenplay that she wrote with Ashley Peter from 'The Morning Show'.

'#FBF' will follow the story of teenager Annie (Cree Cicchino), who accidentally takes her mom's (Judd) laptop instead of her own to visit her father in New Jersey. She soon realizes the laptop is everything she needs to pose as her mom for the day, repair her parents' marriage and encourage them to move back from Florida.

The movie's format, has been initially seen in films like 'Searching' with John Cho, had allowed the actors to be filmed in their homes in Los Angeles, Nashville, Anaheim, New York, and other remote locations amid the pandemic.

Apart from Judd, the cast also includes Kylee Russell, Emily Skinner, Ciara Riley Wilson, David Barerra, and Maria Canals-Barerra.

The film will be produced by Timur Bekmambetov, Adam Sidman, and Vicky Petela at Bazelevs. Maria Zatulovskaya will executive producing it with Neil Elman, Hannah Pillemer, Tony Vassiliadis, and Fernando Szew at MarVista Entertainment, and Tomas Yankelevich, Peter Bevan, and Mariana Sanjurjo at Particular Crowd.

As per Variety, '#FBF' is part of a multi-picture deal between MarVista and Particular Crowd. MarVista will be handling the worldwide distribution of the film alongside Endeavor Content outside of LATAM, where it will air on WarnerMedia platforms. (ANI)

