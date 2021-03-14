Ashley Tisdale says she has 'never felt pain' like pregnancy plantar fasciitis

Washington DC [US], March 14 (ANI): American actor Ashley Tisdale is the latest celebrity to open up about the more painful aspects of pregnancy. Tisdale recently shared that her pregnancy-induced plantar fasciitis has caused a level of pain she has never experienced before.



The 35-year-old star recently wrote on her Instagram Story, "The worst part so far during this pregnancy is my plantar fasciitis. It literally hurts just to walk on my feet. I've never felt pain like this and I'm hoping once the baby is here it lets up."

She added, "I know there could be worse things but for someone who is constantly on their feet, it can be pretty unbearable."

Plantar fasciitis is a condition that causes inflammation of the tissue that runs across the bottom of your foot and connects your heel bone to your toes. It can cause a severe stabbing sensation when walking, especially after first waking up or after standing or sitting for too long, according to Mayo Clinic.

After catching fans up on the progress of her unborn's nursery, the 'High School Musical' actor began responding to followers who showed concern over her health.

She began the clip, "It's horrible. It's very painful -- hurts just to walk, anywhere every single day. It's like your arches start to collapse because of how much weight is on my body."

"I think she's seven pounds right now and I've never carried that around before and I'm very short, I'm 5'3", so yeah it's definitely been painful. I'm really hoping it goes away eventually or when she's outside of me."

"If you guys have any suggestions please DM me, let me know what to do," she added.

As reported by Page Six, Tisdale confirmed that she was expecting her first child with husband Christopher French last September.(ANI)

