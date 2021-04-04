Ashley Tisdale says she's 'slowly healing' after giving birth to her daughter

According to People magazine, the 35-year-old star recently said that she is "discovering who I'm truly meant to be" following the birth of her daughter, in a candid Instagram post.Along with a makeup-free selfie, for which Tisdale can be seen sporting a white sweater with her hair parted over one side of her face, the 'High School Musical' alum began the caption of her post, writing, "Slowly healing, slowly finding myself."She continued, "I'm not trying to get back to who I was, there's no way. I'm on the road to discovering who I'm truly meant to be and there's something in my daughters eyes that tells me she knows exactly who that's gonna be."Tisdale and her husband, Christopher, welcomed their first child last month on March 23.As per People magazine, Tisdale had revealed her happy pregnancy news back in September, and later shared the sex of the baby on the way a month later. (ANI)