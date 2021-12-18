Ashmit Patel: Every story I was or will be part of has class, not vulgarity

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Actor Ashmit Patel, who is known for his roles in movies likes 'Inteha', 'Murder', 'Nazar' and many more, reveals about his comfort zone while filming intimate scenes for his digital project.

He says: "Before I agree for any intimate shoot, I understand the required scenes in the story. I make sure that it is integral to the script. I only agree to it after I complete reading the script and understanding the scene. At the same time, I also note how much my audience will be comfortable while watching me. I'm glad that till now I have always received positive feedback and I'm certain that every story I was or will be part of has class, not vulgarity."