Ashnoor Kaur on her lead role in debut web series 'Pari Hun Main'

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Actress Ashnoor Kaur talks about her debut web series 'Pari Hun Main', which started streaming on November 14. She is playing the lead role of 'Pari' in the web series.

Ashnoor talks about her web debut stating: "I actually have mixed emotions, I'm obviously over the moon and nervous at the same time as it's been a long wait. But I would say that seeing people's reaction when I announced the release date, they were thrilled and anticipated. I'm really looking forward to it because we have worked really hard for this one. Finally, it's releasing so I hope the audience enjoys it."