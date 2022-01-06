Ashok Gehlot tests Covid positive for second time

Jaipur, Jan 6 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced on Twitter on Thursday that he has tested positive for Covid-19. The Chief Minister had previously tested positive for Coronavirus during the second wave of the pandemic in April last year.

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot said: "This evening I got myself tested for Covid and was found positive. My symptoms are very light and there is no other problem. All those who came into contact with me today, I request them to isolate themselves and undergo Covid-Test."