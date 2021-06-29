Ashok Selvan replaces Dulquer in 'Vaan'!

Long back, Dulquer had announced a Tamil film titled Vaan. Selva Kenanya was supposed to bankroll the film while three actresses Nivetha Pethuraj, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Kriti Kharbhanda were confirmed to play Dulquer's pair.
Now, Ashok Selvan of Oh My Kadavule fame has replaced Dulquer Salmaan. Viacom 18 in association with Rise East Pictures is bankrolling the film and it looks like the makers have changed the title.
Debutant Karthik is directing the yet-untitled film in which Ritu Varma, Aparna Balamurali, and Sivathmika are playing the three female leads. George C Williams will be cranking the camera for the film, Gopi Sundar has been roped in to compose music, and Anthony will take care of the cuts.
The shoot date and other details will be out very soon!