Ashok Selvan replaces Dulquer in 'Vaan'!

Long back, Dulquer had announced a Tamil film titled Vaan. Selva Kenanya was supposed to bankroll the film while three actresses Nivetha Pethuraj, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Kriti Kharbhanda were confirmed to play Dulquer's pair.

Now, Ashok Selvan of Oh My Kadavule fame has replaced Dulquer Salmaan. Viacom 18 in association with Rise East Pictures is bankrolling the film and it looks like the makers have changed the title.