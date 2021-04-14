Ashutosh Rana tests positive for Covid-19

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Actor Ashutosh Rana has tested positive for Covid-19. The 53-year-old actor shared the news on Facebook while wishing fans on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Chaitra Navratri.

In the post written in Hindi, the actor added he hopes for a speedy recovery. Rana further stated in the post that he has his family tested and also requested friends, fans and well-wishers who have come in contact with him after April 7 to get themselves tested.