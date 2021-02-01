Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik loved ‘Master’, Rahane loved ‘Soorarai Pottru’

Indian cricketers are currently on a break. The Tamil boys Ravichandran Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik loved Thalapathy Vijay's recent blockbuster Master. While Dinesh heaped praise on Anirudh Ravichander's mass background score, Ravichandran Ashwin showered praise on Thalapathy Vijay's dance moves.

Ajinkya Rahane, the Vice-Captain of the Indian test cricket team took to his Instagram page to say that he loved Suriya's Soorarai Pottru and appreciated Suriya for his work in the film. He also asked for a few Tamil film recommendations from Ashwin, who has now suggested him to watch Master.