Ashwin, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep's Vaathi Coming video goes viral!

The Vaathi Coming track from Thalapathy Vijay's Master i s quite popular among youngsters that it often gets played at parties and get-together events. Even film celebrities in Tollywood and other parts of the country are in love with the song. In the Bigg Boss Telugu event, Nagarjuna made a stunning entry with the Vaathi Coming song.

In the recently concluded test match against England, Indian/Tamil cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin performed the shoulder drop movement from Master at the Chepauk Stadium.

On Instagram, Ashwin, Hardik Pandya. and Kuldeep Yadav, the three young cricketers performed for the song. Needless to say, the song has become viral on social networking sites.

Fans are liking and sharing this cute video on various social networking sites. Together, Vijay's energetic dance moves and Anirudh's peppy score have created a magic that the song is going places!

Watch the video here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CLeiAkrn2Jo/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link