Ashwin Sanghi's book 'Keepers Of The Kalachakra' to be made into series

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Indian author Ashwin Sanghi's book Keepers Of The Kalachakra is being adapted into an episodic series. The bestseller is a mythological-science fiction thriller that tells the story of men who guard the "Kalachakra" or Wheel of Time.

"Keepers Of The Kalachakra is a cutting-edge thriller that explores the overlap between quantum theory and spirituality and I'm truly excited that this story will come alive on millions of screens soon through Abundantia," Saghi said.