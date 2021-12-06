Ashwin: Silambarasan TR sir personally called and wished me!

Cooku With Comali fame Ashwin Kumar has become the recent heartthrob of the young girls in Tamil Nadu. The audio launch of his debut heroic film Enna Sola Pogirai was held on Sunday in Chennai. Before the launch, Silambarasan TR personally called Ashwin and wished him on his big day!

"I always admire two people – Superstar Rajinikanth sir and Silambarasan sir. Silambarasan sir personally called and wished me. I thank him for that beautiful gesture. Sivakarthikeyan is my huge inspiration. I have always considered him while taking each step in my career and decisions", said Ashwin.

Produced by Ravindran's Trident Arts and directed by newcomer Hariharan, Ashwin said that he rejected Ravindran's scripts and even thought whether he was too hard on a big producer.

"Ravindran sir is such a good soul. He serves a wholesome delicious food to anyone, who comes to his office, and I myself have experienced it. When he first narrated me a script to me, I was a little taken aback and told that I am not interested. Later, I regretted if I was too hard on such a big producer. However, I was very clear that I have to do a movie for the people’s love in such a way that they are not disappointed. Usually, while listening to a script, I would get sleepy if the script isn’t good. Before Enna Solla Pogirai happened, I had listened to 49 scripts and dozed off", said the actor.

Ashwin also said that he never thought a comedy show like Cooku With Comali would give him such a good reach!