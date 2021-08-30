Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on choosing Abhishek Banerjee for 'Ankahi Kahaniya'

Talking about working with Abhishek she said, "I have seen all his work and I always wanted to work with him and it was a mutual decision between the writers and me that we have to approach him and then if he doesn't say yes then we will look at someone else, but that someone else was not there. We just could only imagine him doing this. As a director, I can guide him but as an actor, he can elevate it and bring joy to what the writers and we have been thinking. So that's what Abhishek got.

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who is one of the directors of the upcoming anthology 'Ankahi Kahaniya', revealed how she decided to choose the protagonist of her story.

"He's a very hardworking person and he's also very lovable, so he can become friends with everyone on the set. That makes a set a very beautiful place to be. He also suddenly started feeling for 'Pari'. A sense of gratification came to him by the time the last day of the shoot was there and when she left he actually hugged her."

Known for playing unconventional characters, Abhishek will be seen essaying the role of 'Pradeep', a down-to-earth guy with a simple relationship but here's the twist - relationship with a mannequin.

In his quest for companionship in the city of dreams, Bombay, Pradeep's journey is perhaps the most unseen and unheard thing viewers will have come across in their daily lives in yet another unique Netflix anthology 'Ankahi Kahaniya'.

Produced by RSVP Movies and directed by three directors - Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey and Saket Chaudhary, 'Ankahi Kahaniya' brings together an ensemble cast comprising - Abhishek Banerjee, Rinku Mahadeo, Rajguru, Delzad Hiwale, Kunal Kapoor, Zoya Hussain, Nikhil Dwivedi and Palomi.

The three unique stories are set to premiere on Netflix on September 17.

--IANS

aru/kr