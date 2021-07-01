Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on debut novel launch on Aug 1: Time has come to share it with the world

"I am filled with unexplained emotions of stillness and nervousness. I discovered that I enjoyed the process of writing in solitude ever since I embarked upon this journey of writing my first ever novel," she says.

Tiwari adds: "Until now, this story was just mine, but now the time has come to share it with the world. I've written it with all my heart putting each word to paper visualising a world. I can't wait to see how my audience and readers react to Mapping Love."

The filmmaker took to Instagram on Thursday to make the announcement for her followers. She uploaded the picture of the book and captioned it as: "Gratitude. #Mappinglove my debut novel published by @rupa_publications releases on 1 August, 2021."

Tiwari is also all set to debut in the OTT space with "Faadu", and she is working on the life story of Narayana Murthy, the founder of Infosys, and his wife, Sudha Murthy.

