Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari postpones launch of debut novel

She posted a statement that read: "A Note Celebrating the words I have written in the fragrance of a book store. The joy of opening a just arrived box with a beautiful book inside that has a story to say. Like my movies, I dreamt of a similar togetherness. Of reading chapters amongst book lovers and making all of you a part of my happiness.

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has postponed the release of her debut novel "Mapping Love". The novel was scheduled to release on May 21, and the filmmaker took to social media to share the news with fans on Wednesday.

"But my journey of life keeps surprising us and in these trying times I don't feel right to release my debut novel, 'Mapping Love' on 21st May, 2021 when there are so many humans affected by this treacherous virus. I have decided to wait as time heals to see bright faces on a normal day and we rejoice the love for all beautiful forms of art once again. Sending love to each and everyone. Take care of yourselves and your young ones. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari"

Ashwiny is known for her feature films "Nil Battey Sannata", "Bareilly Ki Barfi" and "Panga".

The filmmaker is set to debut in the OTT space with the series "Faadu".

