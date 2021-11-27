Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari reveals what gives her creative satisfaction

To streamline her work and maintain a fine balance between work and personal life the filmmaker has engineered her own process.

Talking about how she follows a strict work-life balance routine, the filmmaker shares, "I believe in the concept of living life one day at a time and finding joy in the little things. There is a certain discipline to the madness. But for the love of cinema and to tell different stories, I follow the principle of less, too much. Clarity of thought process."

She stresses upon disconnecting from the world momentarily to rejuvenate the mind and body, "The ability to switch off from the outside world when it's needed, take a break and put my thoughts in perspective whether it's digital detox or focusing on one thing at a time with undivided attention gives me an opportunity to make different path for myself."

Revealing as to what gives her a sense of fulfillment, Ashwiny says, "Meditation and encouraging young talent to walk along as a team brings different perspectives to work on multiple projects. I guess having an acute sense of clarity and simplistic approach to solving problems with a calm mind in the chaos of leadership roles we take up, which is never the same everyday and creation of ideas walking along with a team in oneness brings joy."

The filmmaker, who charmed the critics and the audiences with her last project 'Break Point', is currently working on the web-series 'Faadu' which will mark her OTT directorial debut.

