Asif Ali and Nimisha Sajayan teams up for Jis Joy’s next

Asif Ali and Nimisha Sajayan will play the lead in director Jis Joy’s new movie, which also has Antony Varghese and Reba Monica John in the main cast. 

Bobby and Sanjay are writing the story for the new project, which is a thriller. 

The shooting of the movie has started in Kochi. Central Advertising Agency is the production banner. 

Jis Joy has earlier directed Bicycle Thieves, Sunday Holiday and Vijay Superum Pournamiyum with Asif Ali as the hero. Mohan Kumar Fans, with Kunchacko Boban as the hero, released recently.

