Asif Ali receives UAE’s Golden Visa

Mollywood hero Asif Ali joins the long list of actors from Malayalam receiving a Golden Visa from UAE.

Asif has posted a picture of him receiving the honour. Mammootty, Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and Prithviraj had received the honour earlier from Malayalam.

“Extremely thankful for giving me this prestigious honour. Dubai has always been like a second home to us Indians, esp Malayalees. I thank Hiss Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Makhtoum and the visionary leaders of this wonderful country for always encouraging and recognising the hard work and talent of artists like us. This is indeed a huge motivation. I have always admired the way this country has blossomed and now I feel even more connected to UAE,” writes Asif.