Asif Ali starrer 'Ellaam Shariyaakum' to release on Jun 4

Asif Ali and Rajisha Vijayan play the lead in director Jibu Jacob’s Ellaam Shariyaakum. Jibu has earlier directed Vellimoonga and Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol. Asif played a guest role in Vellimoonga.
“Be it politics, family, revolution or love we the members of DIYF have only one policy… Ellaam Sharikyaakum,” writes Asif on his Facebook page, introducing his character.
Interestingly, Ellaam Shariyaakum was the Left Democratic Front’s slogan during the 2016 state assembly elections.
Ellaam Shariyaakum has been written by Sharis Muhammed. Thomas Thiruvalla and Dr. Paul Varghese are the producers. Ouseppachan is the music director.
Ellaam Shariyaakum will release on June 4.