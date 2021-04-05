Asif Ali starrer 'Ellaam Shariyaakum' to release on Jun 4

Asif Ali and Rajisha Vijayan play the lead in director Jibu Jacob’s Ellaam Shariyaakum. Jibu has earlier directed Vellimoonga and Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol. Asif played a guest role in Vellimoonga.

“Be it politics, family, revolution or love we the members of DIYF have only one policy… Ellaam Sharikyaakum,” writes Asif on his Facebook page, introducing his character.