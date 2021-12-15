Asif Ali’s Kunjeldho trailer has been released

The trailer of debutant director Mathukutty’s Kunjeldho has been released.
Asif Ali is playing the title role, which as per the trailer is a romantic drama.
Mathukkutty is the writer as well. Vineeth Sreenivasan is the creative director. Swaroop Philip is the cinematographer. Shaan Rahman is the music director. Ranjan Abraham is the editor.
Kunjeldho releases at the theatres on Dec 24.
Here is the trailer:
Asif, whose Ellaam Sheriyakum released recently, has Kuttavum Shikshayum, Kothth, Mahaveeryar and the untitled Jis Joy movie at various stages of completion. He is currently shooting for the movie A Ranjith Cinema.
