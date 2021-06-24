Asif Ali’s 'Kunjeldho' to release on Aug 27

After the long vacation, Kunjeldho is reaching the theatres this Onam, announces the poster of the Asif Ali starrer.

Written and directed by Mathukutty, Kunjeldho has Vineeth Sreenivasan as the creative director. Suvin K Varkey and Prasobh Krishna are the producers.

Shaan Rahman is the music director. Swaroop Philip is the cinematographer. Besides Asif, who is doing the title role, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Gopika Udayan, Siddique, Rekha, Kritika Pradeep and Sudheesh include the cast.