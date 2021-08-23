Asif in' Athiran' director’s next, script by Bobby-Sanjay

Actor Asif Ali has announced his forthcoming film, which will be directed by Vivek and scripted by Bobby and Sanjay.

Vivek made his directorial debut with Athiran, starring Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi in the lead.

Asif Ali shared a picture of himself with the makers of the movie with this note: “My upcoming film which is directed by Vivek (Athiran Fame) and penned by Famous writer duo Bobby Sanjay. The Film is produced by Jins Varghese under the banner of Big J Entertainments in association with Century Films. Rest of the cast and crew is yet to be finalised. More updates will be coming soon.”