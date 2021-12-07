Asif’s 'A Ranjith Cinema' starts rolling

The pooja ceremony of debutant director Nishanth Sattu’s A Ranjith Cinema , with Asif Ali and Namita Pramod in the lead, was held in Thiruvananthapuram. Tovino Thomas was the chief guest during the event.

Nishad Peechi is the producer. Sinoj Velayudhan is the cinematographer. Midhun Ashokan is the music director.

Nishanth Sattu, who is also the writer, has earlier assisted Santhosh Sivan and Amal Neerad.

Asif Ali, whose Ellaam Sheriyakum released recently, has Kunjeldho and Kuttavum Shikshayum ready for release. Kothth, Mahaveeryar and Jis Joy’s directorial venture are at various stages of completion.