Asim Riaz calls 'Bigg Boss' a life-changing experience

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) "Bigg Boss" star and model Asim Riaz says the controversial reality show has been a gamechanger in his life.

Asim garnered spotlight during his stint on season 13 of the show, which aired in 2019, where he met his lady love Himanshi Khurana.

Since then, he has featured in several music videos including "Kalle sohna nai" and his maiden rap album "Back to start", and is now geared up for his next track "Sky high", which also features his Himanshi.