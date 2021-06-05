Asim Riaz opens up on journey from 'Main Tera Hero' to 'Back to start'

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Asim Riaz gained major fandom on "Bigg Boss 13", but he actually started off as a model and featured in the Varun Dhawan film "Main Tera Hero" before that. He recalls his initial days and tags them as experiences with many downfalls.

Asim defines his journey so far quite simply while chatting with IANS. "Experiences. A lot of downfalls, a lot of struggle, hustle (and) surviving. At the end I want to tell you that I did it. I did what I had thought about. I thought about what I wanted to do and I did it," he asserts.