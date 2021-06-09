Asin was the first choice for Malar in 'Premam'!

Answering a question of a netizen on Facebook, Premam director Alphonse Puthren has revealed that Asin was the first choice for Sai Pallavi's role, the iconic Malar in Premam.
Alphonse said that initially he had written the character as a Malayali from Fort Kochi and tried Asin but even Nivin couldn't reach her.
The director also added that he had his initial school days in Ooty and later, completed his film studies in Chennai, which is the reason why one can see a few Tamil influences in his films.
"In the beginning when I wrote the script it was Malayalam. I wanted Asin to act in Malar’s Malayalam version. The character was from Fort Kochi... I couldn’t contact Asin. Nivin also tried. Then I gave up the idea and wrote it in Tamizh. This is in the beginning stage of the script. I studied in Ooty when I was too young and then did my film studies in Chennai. That is why the strong Tamizh connection", replied Alphonse.
Premam was a sensational blockbuster in Chennai that the film completed more than 200 days run in Chennai.