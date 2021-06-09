Asin was the first choice for Malar in 'Premam'!

Alphonse said that initially he had written the character as a Malayali from Fort Kochi and tried Asin but even Nivin couldn't reach her.

Answering a question of a netizen on Facebook, Premam director Alphonse Puthren has revealed that Asin was the first choice for Sai Pallavi's role, the iconic Malar in Premam .

The director also added that he had his initial school days in Ooty and later, completed his film studies in Chennai, which is the reason why one can see a few Tamil influences in his films.

"In the beginning when I wrote the script it was Malayalam. I wanted Asin to act in Malar’s Malayalam version. The character was from Fort Kochi... I couldn’t contact Asin. Nivin also tried. Then I gave up the idea and wrote it in Tamizh. This is in the beginning stage of the script. I studied in Ooty when I was too young and then did my film studies in Chennai. That is why the strong Tamizh connection", replied Alphonse.

Premam was a sensational blockbuster in Chennai that the film completed more than 200 days run in Chennai.