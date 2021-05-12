Assam police to file 'attempt to murder' case against SOP violators: DGP

Guwahati, May 12 (IANS) The Assam police will register 'attempt to murder' case if any one violates the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) enforced to curb the Covid-19 pandemic, Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said on Wednesday. He requested the people to strictly follow all the provisions of the new SOPs and said if anyone is found violating the protocols, stern action including 'attempt to murder' case would be registered against them.

While addressing the media, Mahanta said: "Violating the government's orders and SOPs, if anyone or any organisation organises any function or any event, it would be treated as betrayal against the society. In that case we would not apply the simple IPC (Indian Penal Code) or provision of the Disaster Management Act, strictest law would also be applied against them." 'Attempt to murder' case like charges would be faced by those organising any function, party, get together or any kind of gathering," the DGP added.

"No crowding would be tolerated in public places, shopping complexes, markets. Police would resort to lathicharge in such cases even during the curfew relaxation period."

The top police official said there are reports that some traders while downing shutters on the front side of the shops are doing business inside using the back door. These businessmen will be in deep trouble and will be booked under the relevant act.

Mahanta said that containment zones would see zero tolerance. "Anyone trying to use Covid-19 excuses to come out and found violating the SOPs would be put into jail."

With 5,500 to 6,200 new Covid cases reported everyday during the past few days in Assam, the state government on Wednesday issued new SOPs with effect from Thursday. According to the SOPs, the curfew timings across Assam have been advanced to 2 p.m. from the earlier 6 p.m. The fresh SOPs, issued by Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua, said that all shops and commercial establishments would be shutdown at 1 p.m. on all days instead of 2 p.m., weekly markets would not be allowed for 15 days, all educational institutions including schools, colleges and Universities must provide quality virtual options, no physical classes would be allowed for 15 days and all government and non-government offices would be closed for 15 days with effect from Thursday.

Health officials said that till late Tuesday night, the number of Covid active cases rose to 39,264 and the positivity rate climbed to 9.13 per cent while 85 people died due to Covid-19. Assam has so far registered 3,04,429 Covid-19 positive cases while 1,838 people succumbed to the dreaded disease.

--IANS

sc/bg