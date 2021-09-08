Assam school teacher realises his dream of meeting Big B; also wins Rs 25L on 'KBC 13'

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Nothing could be closer to a dream coming true than getting to share air time with the Big B and also going back home with a cheque of Rs 25 lakh. That is exactly what happened to Tushar Bharadwaj on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 13.

Sharing his experience, Tushar Bharadwaj, a school teacher who's also the dean of activities at the Assam Valley Boarding School at Tezpur, said: "It felt like a dream when I was on the hotseat and in front of Mr Bachchan, conversing with him. It was my dream to make it to the show and now that I did it, it feels unreal. It was never only about the winning amount for me."