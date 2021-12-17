Astroworld tragedy: All 10 victims confirmed to have died of 'compression asphyxia'

In all cases, the cause of death was ruled as "compression asphyxia", with one victim also having another cause of death listed as "combined toxic effects of cocaine, methamphetamine and ethanol", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Los Angeles, Dec 17 (IANS) A total of 10 people were killed following a crowd surge at rapper Travis Scott's music festival Texas's Houston last month, and now medical examiners have released documents confirming their causes of death.

Compression asphyxia occurs when respiration is prevented due to external pressure on the body and is usually caused by force compressing the chest and abdomen.

Nine people - Jacob Jurinek, 21, John Hilgert, 14, Brianna Rodriguez, 16, Franco Patio, 21, Axel Acosta, 21, Rudy Pea, 23, Madison Dubiski, 23, Danish Baig, 27, and Bharti Shahani, 22, were initially confirmed to have died after the crowd "began to compress" to the front of the stage during Scott's set.

A week later, a nine-year-old boy named Ezra Blount also passed away as a result of his injuries sustained during the surge after spending several days in a medically induced coma.

Following the tragedy, the families of several victims have pursued legal action against Travis, as well as Live Nation, the company who organised the event.

Last month, 282 victims of the concert filed a $2 billion lawsuit against Scott, Drake, Live Nation, Apple Music and NRG Stadium where the event was held claiming they "cut corners, cut costs, and put attendees at risk."

While another 125 victims including the family of 21-year-old Axel Acosta Avila who died in the incident filed a $750 million lawsuit for the loss of mental and physical health and loss of human life.

There was also a lawsuit from two concert security guards Jackson Bush and his uncle Samuel Bush, who are seeking $1 million after claiming organisers of the event put "greed" before safety.

And the family of the tragedy's second-youngest victim, 14-year-old John Hilgert, have also filed their own lawsuit against Scott, organisers Live Nation, and several others involved in the concert for $1 million, citing "gross negligence" and "reckless disregard" for people's safety.

