'Asuran' fame Nitish Veera succumbs to COVID19

Actor Nitish Veera(45) who had acted in films like Pudhupettai, Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, Asuran, Kaala, and Raatchasi passed away at Chennai Omandurar Government Hospital.

Nitish Veera (in pic: Nitin with his director Vetrimaaran) was tested positive for COVID19 and he was under treatment but doctors couldn't save his life.

Though he has only acted in a few films most of his characters were well received. Especially, his role as Dhanush's best friend in Pudhupettai (Also Sonia Aggarwal's brother) and as the opportunist Pandiyan in Asuran earned him accolades. He also shared screen space with Rajinikanth in Kaala.

Many young actors are losing their lives due to COVID19 as they worked during the pandemic and most of them had no other option left but to work without masks.