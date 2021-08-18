Asuran fame Teejay getting ready for Silambarasan TR's 'Pathu Thala'

Sify.com had earlier reported that Teejay Arunasalam would be playing an important role in Silambarasan TR and Gautham Karthik's upcoming film Pathu Thala, the Tamil remake of Kannada hit film Mufti.

Interestingly, Teejay was earlier seen in Dhanush's Asuran so, it would be interesting to see Teejay's screen presence with Silambarasan TR. Teejay is currently hitting the gym to build muscles for his role in Pathu Thala.