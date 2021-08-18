Asuran fame Teejay getting ready for Silambarasan TR's 'Pathu Thala'

Sify.com had earlier reported that Teejay Arunasalam would be playing an important role in Silambarasan TR and Gautham Karthik's upcoming film Pathu Thala, the Tamil remake of Kannada hit film Mufti.
Interestingly, Teejay was earlier seen in Dhanush's Asuran so, it would be interesting to see Teejay's screen presence with Silambarasan TR. Teejay is currently hitting the gym to build muscles for his role in Pathu Thala.
Produced by Studio Green, Krishna of Sillunu Oru Kaadhal fame is the director of Pathu Thala. Priya Bhavani Shankar and writer Manushyaputhiran are playing pivotal characters in the film.
Only after completing Gautham Vasudev Menon's Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu, Silambarasan TR will begin shooting for Pathu Thala.
Silambarasan TR's political thriller Maanaadu is also getting ready for a grand theatrical release.