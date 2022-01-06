At 15,097 fresh Covid cases, Delhi sees 41% rise in a day

Total 6 Covid deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 25,127.

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) Delhi on Thursday reported 15,097 fresh Covid-19 cases, a significant rise of 41 per cent from the previous day. This is the highest single-day rise after May 8 when the tally was at 17,364. The new cases have pushed the total infection tally to 14,89,463 in the city.

Meanwhile, the Covid infection in the city has climbed at 15.34 per cent, highest in last eight months. According to the Delhi Health department, the city had recorded 17.02 per cent positivity rate on May 12.

The number of active Covid cases has jumped at 31,498 highest since May 21. According to the Health Department, Delhi had recorded the highest 35,683 active Covid cases on that day.

With a 96.19 per cent Covid recovery rate, the active Covid case rate in Delhi has gone up to 2.11 per cent and the death rate continues at 1.69 per cent.

With 2,239 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 14,25,938. A total of 11,551 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

The number of Covid containment zones has risen to 5,168.

Meanwhile, a total of 98,434 new tests -- 80,051 RT-PCR and 18,383 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,31,86,347.

Out of 1,41,498 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 89,945 were first doses and 51,553 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,69,97,543 according to the health bulletin.

--IANS

avr/skp/