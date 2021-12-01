At 8,954, India sees a marginal rise in new Covid cases

The Wednesday's count of new cases continues to be below the 10,000-mark for the fifth day in a row.

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) India on Wednesday reported 8,954 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, a marginal rise over the previous day's count.

A total of 267 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 4,69,247, said the Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Wednesday morning.

The recovery of 10,207 patients in the last 24 hours has also increased the cumulative tally to 3,40,28,506. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.36 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

India's Active Caseload is less than a lakh after 547 days; presently stands at 99,023. Active cases constitute 0.29 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

Also in the same period, a total of 11,08,467 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 64.24 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 0.84 per cent has remained less than 1 per cent for the last 17 days now.

The daily positivity rate stands at 0.81 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for the last 58 days and less than 3 per cent for 93 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 80,98,716 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 124.10 crore as of Wednesday morning.

This has been achieved through 1,28,94,826 sessions.

More than 24.16 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Wednesday morning.

--IANS

