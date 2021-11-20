At least 2 wounded as Dutch police fire warning shots during protest against Covid-19 measure

"The wounded occurred in connection with the shots fired," Rotterdam police said. No further details were announced yet.

The Hague, Nov 20 (IANS) A protest against the Dutch government's Covid-19 measures turned violent in the centre of Rotterdam, with the police firing warning shots and at least two people getting wounded.

Fire and fireworks were set off by the protesters in various places on the Coolsingel street on Friday night. Police vans were also pelted with stones and a police car was set on fire. Some protesters shouted slogans like "freedom."

Several hundred protesters were present and the police came in large numbers to restore order and used a water cannon to move the protesters away, Xinhua news agency reported.

The protest was intended against the Covid-19 measures and especially against the proposed 2G policy of the Dutch government, which can be a proof of vaccination or recovery. Last Friday the Dutch government proposed to make 2G pass mandatory for certain situations where the risk of infection is greatest and for events that otherwise cannot take place.

An emergency order is currently in force in the centre of Rotterdam. People are not allowed to stay around the Coolsingel street and Central Station.

