At least 37 cholera cases reported in Tanzania's southern highlands

Benjamin Chota, Nkasi district Chief Medical Officer in the region, on Sunday added that the first three cases of cholera were reported at Korongwe ward dispensary in the district on December 2.

Dar Es Salaam, Dec 13 (IANS) At least 37 cases of cholera have been reported in Tanzania's southern highlands region of Rukwa, a medical official has said.

"After the three cases were reported a team of medical experts collected samples from the three patients and tests showed that they suffered from cholera," Chota told a news conference.

He said Nkasi district authorities created a makeshift site for treating cholera patients where 37 cholera patients were admitted to by December 10.

"Twenty-five of the cholera patients were treated and discharged and 12 patients are still receiving treatment at the makeshift site," the official added.

Peter Lijualikali, the Nkasi District Commissioner, urged medical personnel in the district to ensure that the deadly disease was contained before it spread to other parts of the district.

--IANS

int/khz/