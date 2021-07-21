Athar Siddiqui says he misses celebrating Eid with family this year

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Actor Athar Siddiqui, who is currently seen as an antagonist in the television show "Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2", misses his family on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha on Wednesday.

"Every year I am with my family for the occasion and we enjoy it all together. This year I am missing the festive fun as I am in Mumbai due to work commitments and my family is in Meerut. Last month I was there for my sister (Arshiha) marriage so I couldn't make it for the festival. I am missing the celebration with them," Athar said.