Athar Siddiqui: TV needs to have more shows like 'Crime Alert'

Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Actor Athar Siddiqui, popularly remembered for essaying an antagonist in TV show 'Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2' and who was last seen in 'Mauka-E-Vardaat', will now play the protagonist in 'Crime Alert'.

He says: "The complete story is based on a controversial murder mystery of a social media star Mohit Mor who was shot dead. I took up this role as it is challenging and has many shades an actor looks for. Also, it will be eye-opening for youth who unknowingly get themselves involved in crime. TV actually needs to telecast more of such eye-opening shows."