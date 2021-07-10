Atharvaa and Mysskin to team up!

Sources in the industry say that Atharvaa is likely to team up with maverick filmmaker Mysskin for a new action thriller. Atharvaa and Mysskin met recently and discussed the possibilities of teaming up. Mysskin narrated the script to Atharvaa and without much hesitation, the young actor has given his nod.

Mysskin also loved Atharvaa's work in Paradesi so he feels that the actor would suit his style of filmmaking.

Recently, Atharvaa walked out of Anjaam Pathira remake. He also has Kuruthi Aattam with Sri Ganesh of 8 Thotakkal fame, yet-untitled films with Maragadha Naanayam director ARK Saravanan and Sarkunam of Kalavani fame.

We hear that Atharvaa and Mysskin's film will begin in 2022. Mysskin is currently busy with the sequel of Pisaasu.